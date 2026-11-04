Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
tech today
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ & S12 Ultra Review: Worth ₹1.5 Lakh?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ & S12 Ultra Review: Worth ₹1.5 Lakh?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 4, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026, 5:11 PM IST

Can a tablet worth ₹1.5 lakh replace your laptop? We review Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to find out.

 

Both tablets feature large Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors, 120Hz refresh rates and productivity-focused features.

 

We test their display quality, performance, multitasking, keyboard experience, battery life, charging and gaming.

 

We also compare them with the OnePlus Pad 4 and Xiaomi Pad 8 to see whether Samsung's premium tablets justify their high prices.

 

Are these tablets worth buying in 2026, or should you save your money?

 

Watch our full review before making a decision. 

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended