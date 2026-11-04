Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+ & S12 Ultra Review: Worth ₹1.5 Lakh?

Can a tablet worth ₹1.5 lakh replace your laptop? We review Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra to find out.

Both tablets feature large Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processors, 120Hz refresh rates and productivity-focused features.

We test their display quality, performance, multitasking, keyboard experience, battery life, charging and gaming.

We also compare them with the OnePlus Pad 4 and Xiaomi Pad 8 to see whether Samsung's premium tablets justify their high prices.

Are these tablets worth buying in 2026, or should you save your money?

Watch our full review before making a decision.