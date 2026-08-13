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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Unboxed: Priced At Rs 38,999, Know What It Offers

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Unboxed: Priced At Rs 38,999, Know What It Offers

Aishwarya Panda
Aishwarya Panda
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 13, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 flaunts upgraded health-tracking features, performance, and AI integration. The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon SW6100 Wear Elite processor, which is said to offer faster performance. It comes in two size options: 40mm and 44mm. The watch also gets Sapphire Crystal glass and an Armor Aluminum 2 frame, bringing a premium look and design. 

 

It further comes with an upgraded BioActive sensor for ECG, Heart Rate, SpO2, Blood Pressure monitoring, and Antioxidant Index. It also comes with an infrared skin temperature sensor, barometer, and geomagnetic sensor.

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