Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Quick Review!

Samsung redefines the ultimate foldable flagship experience with the Galaxy Z Fold 8, engineering a refined, passport-style form factor built specifically for executive productivity and power users on the go.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (3nm) processor for Galaxy, this device seamlessly handles heavy multitasking and even gaming. The immersive 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X inner display delivers a crisp 1828 x 2448 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 3,000 nits peak brightness, complemented by a versatile 5.5-inch cover screen (1248 x 1972) for rapid single-handed tasks.

Available with 12GB or 16GB RAM and storage options spanning 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.x, the Fold 8 is designed for uncompromising speed. Photography is anchored by a dual 50MP rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens—and supported by 10MP front cameras on both screens.

A robust 4,800 mAh battery with 45W wired, 20W wireless, and reverse charging keeps you powered, while IP48 water resistance and a lightweight 201g chassis ensure durability. Running Android 17 with One UI 9 and backed by seven years of OS updates, it sets a new standard.

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