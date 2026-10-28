Screenless Fitness Tracker Vs Smartwatch: Which One Should You Buy?

Do you really need an expensive smartwatch to track your fitness, or can a screenless fitness tracker do the job?

In this Tech Today comparison, we put the Apple Watch Ultra 4 against the Google Fitbit Air to compare their design, comfort, sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, workout features and health insights.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 offers a display, navigation and interactive smartwatch features. The Fitbit Air takes a different approach, tracking activity in the background without constant notifications or screen distractions.

We also compare their pricing and fitness experiences to help you decide which wearable makes more sense for your lifestyle and budget.

Watch the full comparison to find out which one is right for you.