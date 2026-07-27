Should You Buy The Echo Dot Max? Full Review & Honest Verdict

Is the Amazon Echo Dot Max worth its ₹10,999 price tag? In this detailed review, we put Amazon's latest premium smart speaker through its paces, covering everything from its redesigned look and upgraded audio to its new AZ3 chip, smart home sensors and everyday usability. We also discuss the biggest talking point surrounding the device – the absence of Alexa+ in India – and whether it makes sense to invest in hardware built for features that are yet to arrive. From its impressive bass performance and improved voice recognition to some surprising design compromises, including the removal of the Action Button and its slippery base, we break down everything you need to know before making a purchase. Watch till the end for our honest verdict on whether the Echo Dot Max is the right smart speaker for your home, or if you're better off waiting for the full Alexa+ experience to launch in India. Don't forget to like, subscribe and share your thoughts in the comments.