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Sony INZONE H6 Air Gaming Headphones Unboxing

Sony INZONE H6 Air Gaming Headphones Unboxing

Aryan Sharma
Aryan Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2026, 10:05 PM IST

Unboxing the ultra-lightweight Sony INZONE H6 Air!

 

We’re getting our hands on Sony’s latest gaming headset, designed for those marathon sessions where comfort is king. Weighing in at just 199g with an open-back design, the H6 Air promises a massive, immersive soundstage powered by studio-grade drivers.

 

In this first look, we’re checking out the premium build, the fit, and the sleek aesthetic that makes these a must-have for any serious setup. 

 

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