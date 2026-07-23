Tech FAQs: Noise Cancellation, IP Ratings & Display Brightness Explained

What exactly is the difference between Noise Cancellation and Noise Isolation? Does an IP68 rating really mean your phone is waterproof? And why are smartphone brands suddenly talking about 3,000, 5,000 or even 7,000 nits of brightness? In this episode of our Tech FAQ series, Manita and Aryan break down some of the most common smartphone terms that appear on spec sheets but often leave buyers confused. From understanding how Active Noise Cancellation works to decoding IP ratings and explaining why display brightness matters in everyday use, we simplify the jargon so you can make smarter buying decisions. Whether you're shopping for a new smartphone or a pair of wireless earbuds, this episode will help you understand the features that truly matter beyond the marketing buzz. Stay tuned for more Tech FAQs, gadget reviews, buying guides and the latest technology updates.