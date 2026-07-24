Tech Gear Show | Alexa Dot Max Review, iQOO Z11 Lite Unboxing & Best Phones Under ₹20K

In Episode 12 of Tech Gear, we bring you another packed edition featuring the latest gadgets, practical buying advice, and answers to your most frequently asked tech questions. This week, we put the Amazon Alexa Dot Max through its paces to find out whether the latest smart speaker is worth your money, exploring its design, sound quality, smart features and overall performance. We also unbox the all-new iQOO Z11 Lite, taking a detailed first look at its design, what comes inside the box, and our initial impressions of the device. In our AI Future segment, we discuss the latest developments shaping the world of artificial intelligence, while our FAQ section explains the difference between a smart speaker and a regular Bluetooth speaker, addresses common concerns about smart speaker privacy, and rounds off with our top smartphone recommendations available in India for under ₹20,000. If you enjoy honest reviews, unboxings, practical tech advice and the latest updates from the world of consumer technology, don't forget to like, share and subscribe to Business Today Tech Gear for a brand-new episode every Friday.