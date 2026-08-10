Tech Gear Show EP 13 | Tech News, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Review, Noise Rep Unboxing, Redmi Note 17

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Whether you are tracking the biggest industry headlines, looking for honest reviews on the latest gadgets and automobiles, or exploring the future of artificial intelligence, we have you covered.

We are breaking down complex tech and answering all your burning questions, so you don't have to.

In episode 13, we review the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, unbox the Redmi NOTE 17 smartphone and the Noise Rep Fitness Tracker. Along with that, Business Today's very own AI Anchor, Sana, tells you about the biggest tech launches and news of the week.

Don't miss out on the ultimate guide to the digital future. Drop your tech questions in the comments for next week's Tech FAQ segment and let us know what you want us to review next!

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