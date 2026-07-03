Tech Gear Show | Latest Tech News, Moto Razr Fold Review, Sony INZONE H6 Air, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 | EP 9

Get ready to stay ahead of the curve with Tech Gear, the brand-new flagship Technology show from Business Today!

Whether you are tracking the biggest industry headlines, looking for honest reviews on the latest gadgets and automobiles, or exploring the future of artificial intelligence, we have you covered.

We are breaking down complex tech and answering all your burning questions, so you don't have to.

In episode 9, we review the Motorola Razr Fold, tell you all you need to know about Sony's INZONE H6 Air Gaming Headphones, tell you all the details for the newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 and let Business Today's very own AI Anchor, Sana, tell you about the biggest tech launches and news of the week.

Don't miss out on the ultimate guide to the digital future. Drop your tech questions in the comments for next week's Tech FAQ segment and let us know what you want us to review next!

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