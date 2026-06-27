TECH TODAY | Apple Products Suddenly Cost More: What's Behind The ₹1 Lakh Price Jump? FAQ

In this FAQ segment of Tech Today, we answer one of the most frequently asked questions from viewers: Why have Apple products suddenly become so much more expensive in India?

Apple has announced one of its biggest price hikes in recent years, with MacBooks, iPads and several other devices seeing significant increases. Some high-end configurations now cost nearly ₹1 lakh more than before. But what is driving these price rises? Is it inflation, supply chain pressures, or the growing demand for AI technology?

In this episode, we break down the reasons behind Apple's latest pricing changes, explain how the global AI boom is affecting the cost of memory and storage chips, and examine what this means for consumers planning to buy Apple products. Watch the full segment as we answer your most frequently asked questions and help you understand the story behind Apple's biggest price hike yet.