Tech Weekly Wrap: WhatsApp Update, iPhone Price Hike & Samsung Foldables

Welcome to this week's Tech Gear Tech Wrap, where we bring you the biggest developments from the world of technology in just a few minutes. This edition covers WhatsApp's latest updates across iPad, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, including new calling features, voice replies and music sharing to Status. We also look at reports suggesting that Apple could increase iPhone prices in India, driven by component shortages and limited iPhone 17 availability. In addition, we explore Google's new wireless iPhone-to-Android migration feature in Android 17, making it easier than ever to switch devices, and examine Samsung's refreshed foldable smartphone strategy, featuring the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra along with revised pricing. Stay informed with the biggest tech stories that matter, all in one place. If you enjoy concise technology updates, don't forget to like, subscribe and turn on notifications for more weekly coverage from Business Today Tech Gear.