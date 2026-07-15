The AI Cost Illusion: Why AI Is Becoming More Expensive Than Ever | Hidden Cost Of AI

AI was supposed to make businesses cheaper, faster, and more efficient. But is that really happening? In this episode of Tech Today, we break down why enterprise AI is turning out to be far more expensive than expected. From exploding GPU and memory costs to rising data centre investments, AI agents, and companies quietly hiring humans back, we explain what's really happening behind the AI boom. Will these rising costs eventually increase the prices of the products and subscriptions we use every day? Watch the full story to find out.