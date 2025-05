Google’s latest VEO 3 breakthrough is doing just that — turning pure imagination into cinematic experiences, complete with visuals, sound effects, and storytelling flair. In this fascinating story by Cyrus, we explore how this cutting-edge tech is reshaping the future of filmmaking. Is AI the next Spielberg? Can thoughts now become theatre-ready scripts? Buckle up and find out how Google is blurring the line between dreams and reality — one AI-powered movie at a time.