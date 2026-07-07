The Global RAM Crisis, WhatsApp Username Scare & Tata Sierra EV First Look | Tech Today

The predictable cycle of technology getting cheaper over time has officially broken. In this episode of Tech Today, we reveal how Big Tech's massive AI gold rush is quietly driving up the price of your next smartphone, laptop, and gaming console.

Big Tech Story: The Memory Price Shock

An intense global obsession with AI has triggered a severe hardware shortage. Manufacturing lines are being aggressively redirected away from consumer electronics to build super-dense memory for AI data servers. This has caused a steep price spike nicknamed "RAMmageddon," with basic consumer RAM kits jumping nearly 4.5 times in value over the last year. To offset these costs, giants like Apple, Dell, HP, and ASUS are introducing retail price hikes between 20% and 45%. Budget brands are turning to "spec-shrink", holding price tags steady while secretly downgrading internal hardware.

Tech and You: The WhatsApp Username Debate

Meta has officially rewritten its core architecture by rolling out alphanumeric "WhatsApp Usernames" globally. While the feature allows users to keep their personal mobile numbers entirely hidden from strangers, it has sparked an intense security debate regarding identity theft and digital fraud across India. Following regulatory concerns from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), WhatsApp has clarified its safety grid, including blocking high-profile handles to prevent brand theft and introducing a secondary four-digit "username key" PIN to block unsolicited spam.

Auto Intelligence: Tata Sierra EV

We also get behind the wheel of the highly anticipated, all-new Tata Sierra EV. We put this premium electric SUV through a rigorous tech check, breaking down its advanced battery architecture, interior layout, and performance capabilities to see if it stands out in a crowded EV market.

Are you ready to use a username instead of a phone number on WhatsApp? Will you hold off on buying a new laptop until the memory crisis cools down? Let us know in the comments.

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