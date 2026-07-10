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The Tech Gear Show #10 | Tech News, ALT Buds Open Review, Nothing Phone (4b), Noise Rep Hands-on

The Tech Gear Show #10 | Tech News, ALT Buds Open Review, Nothing Phone (4b), Noise Rep Hands-on

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2026, 10:46 PM IST

Get ready to stay ahead of the curve with Tech Gear, the flagship Technology show from Business Today! 

 

Whether you are tracking the biggest industry headlines, looking for honest reviews on the latest gadgets and automobiles, or exploring the future of artificial intelligence, we have you covered.

 

We are breaking down complex tech and answering all your burning questions, so you don't have to.

 

In episode 10, we review the Noise ALT Open Buds OWS, give you our first impressions of the Nothing Phone (4b), do an exclusive hands-on of the Noise Rep fitness tracker and let Business Today's very own AI Anchor, Sana, tell you about the biggest tech launches and news of the week. 

 

Don't miss out on the ultimate guide to the digital future. Drop your tech questions in the comments for next week's Tech FAQ segment and let us know what you want us to review next!

 

Follow and subscribe to Business Today for more! 

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