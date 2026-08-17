The latest News of the past week by Business Today's AI Anchor, Sana!

Spotify is introducing AI Persona labels to identify synthetic artists and separate them from algorithmic recommendations. Meanwhile, xAI has officially launched Grok Bot to expand conversational AI capabilities across platforms. Google has announced the Pixel Watch 5, new Pixel Buds, and the Fitbit Air in India alongside the Pixel 11 series.

In market news, the Indian smartphone sector has hit a five-year low as the sub-10,000 rupee segment rapidly disappears. Xiaomi has unveiled HyperOS 4 featuring a refined design and system-wide performance upgrades.

Finally, Honor has launched a robot phone equipped with a mechanical gimbal camera system for automated tracking.

Which of these updates are you most interested in? Share your perspective in the comments below. For more tech news and enterprise coverage, follow Business Today TV!