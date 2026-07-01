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This Humanoid Robot Is Now Building BMW Cars! Meet Figure 03

This Humanoid Robot Is Now Building BMW Cars! Meet Figure 03

Ashutosh Kumar
Ashutosh Kumar
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 1, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 1, 2026, 2:49 PM IST

 

BMW has taken another major step towards the future of manufacturing by deploying Figure 03, the latest humanoid robot from Figure AI, at its Spartanburg plant in the US. After Figure 02 helped assemble 30,000 BMW cars last year, the new robot is now handling far more complex logistics tasks. Unlike traditional factory robots, Figure 03 can see, think, walk, pull heavy carts and make real-time decisions using Helix 02 AI. It adapts instantly when parts are misplaced or arrive in different positions, making it one of the most advanced humanoid robots working in a real production environment. The deployment signals a major leap in AI-powered automation and offers a glimpse into how tomorrow's factories may operate with humans and humanoid robots working side by side.

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