Top 5 Foldable Phones In India: Samsung, Google, Vivo & Apple Compared

Looking for the best foldable smartphone in India? We bring you our top 5 picks, covering premium foldable phones from Samsung, Google, vivo and Apple. From the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 and Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold to the vivo X Fold6 and Apple iPhone Duo, we compare their displays, cameras, processors, battery life and features. With prices going up to ₹2.99 lakh, which foldable phone offers the best experience? And is spending almost ₹3 lakh on a foldable smartphone really worth it? Watch our complete buying guide before choosing your next foldable phone.