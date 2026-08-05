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Why Dell Got The XPS Back! Chris Cowger Exclusive Interview | Future Of AI PCs

Why Dell Got The XPS Back! Chris Cowger Exclusive Interview | Future Of AI PCs

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 9:00 AM IST

Dell has launched its new XPS 13 and Alienware 15 laptops in India. We take a first look at both devices and also speak exclusively with Chris Cowger, Senior Vice President, Global Consumer & eCommerce at Dell.

 

From AI-powered PCs to the future of laptops, here's everything Dell has planned.

 

In this video:
• Dell XPS 13 First Look
• Alienware 15 Overview
• Chris Cowger Interview
• AI PCs Explained
• Dell's India Strategy
• Future of Computing

 

Subscribe for more exclusive tech interviews and reviews. 

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