Why Is Pixel 11 More Expensive? Google Explains | Mitul Shah Interview

The Google Pixel 11 Series is here — but what explains the new pricing, and what is Google’s bigger strategy for Pixel?

In this exclusive interview, we speak with Mitul Shah, Managing Director – Google Devices & Services, India, about Google’s latest Pixel lineup, the price difference from the previous generation, Google’s pricing strategy, the role of AI in the new Pixel lineup, and what’s next for Google in India.

From Pixel 11 pricing to Google’s AI ambitions, get insights directly from Google in this exclusive conversation.

Watch the full interview for more