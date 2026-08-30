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Why Meta Could Be Fined $1.4 Trillion! Instagram-Facebook Could Change Forever

Why Meta Could Be Fined $1.4 Trillion! Instagram-Facebook Could Change Forever

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 30, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 PM IST

Meta is facing a major legal challenge in the US, with 29 states accusing the company of designing Facebook and Instagram to keep children hooked. The case could have huge consequences for how social media platforms use features like infinite scrolling, notifications and recommendation algorithms.

 

In this video, we explain what Meta is accused of, what its own internal research revealed, what could happen if the company loses and why this case could change the way social media platforms are designed. 

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