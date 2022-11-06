'Ending absurdity of notepad screenshots': Elon Musk announces new feature on Twitter

Twitter will soon add a new feature to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots, the company's new owner Elon Musk announced on Sunday.

This will be followed by creator monetization for all forms of content. Currently, Twitter allows users to post tweets with a maximum of 280 characters.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Reacting to this announcement, a professional rocket orientation specialist said: "If Twitter could handle the full-length feature videos that I produce and can offer a similar monetization system as YouTube does, I would consider uploading my full videos here too for sure."

To this, Musk said Twitter can do 42 minutes chunks at 1080 resolution now for new Blue, so one can break up a longer video. "The 42 min limit should be fixed next month," he said. Musk also asked how does YouTube monetization work and what could Twitter do better?

Musk, who recently bought Twitter for $44 billion dollar, has made a series of changes at the company.

Within days after taking over, he announced $8 dollar charge monthly for blue tick verification. He also laid off about 50 per cent of the company's staff saying he had no choice as the company was losing over $4 million a day. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," he said.

Prabhu, a Twitter user, on Sunday asked Musk when he can expect to have the Blue rollout in India.

"Hopefully, less than a month," Twitter CEO said.

Twitter Blue is a monthly subscription that gives users exclusive access to premium features.

Musk on November 1 announced that Twitter will charge $8 dollar for Blue Tick. By paying this fee, users will get priority in replies, mentions, and searches, which is essential to defeating spam/scams. Users with subscriptions can post long videos and audio, Musk said. He also said that publishers willing to work with Twitter will bypass the paywall.