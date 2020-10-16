10 phone deals under Rs 10,000 in Flipkart and Amazon sale that need your attention

Highlights The popular Redmi 9 will be available for under Rs 10,000 in Amazon sale.

The Poco C3 is also up for grabs for a discounted price in these sales.

You can avail the Moto G9 for Rs 9,999 only under the Flipkart sale.

Have you been waiting for the sales to begin in which you can buy yourself or your loved ones a new smartphone? There are, obviously, different price segments for all types of smartphones but we are looking at the affordable ones in this article. For people who are tight on budget, say less than Rs 10,000, we have compiled a list of entry-level and budget smartphones that will appeal to you with their discounted prices in Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Over and above these discounts, you will get 10 per cent off on using credit or debit cards of partner banks. And then there are exchange offers too if you may.

Top deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000 in Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales

-- Realme C15: The smartphone comes with a 6000mAh battery and runs a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. You can get this phone for the discounted price of Rs 8,499, against the MRP of Rs 11,999.

-- Redmi 9i: The Redmi 9i has a 13MP rear camera and sports a 5000mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone is available to purchase for Rs 8,299 whereas its MRP is Rs 9,999

-- Moto E7 Plus: Launched recently, the Moto E7 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 460 processor and brings a stock Android experience. The latest Motorola phone is up for grabs for Rs 8,999. The MRP for this phone is Rs 12,999.

-- Infinix Hot 10: With a 16MP triple camera setup on the back, the Hot 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It will be available for Rs 9,999 in the Flipkart sale but its MRP is Rs 13,999.

-- Poco M2: The Poco M2 brings a 6.53-inch 1080p screen and a 5000mAh battery on a budget phone. It will sell for Rs 9,999 in the sale against its MRP of Rs 12,999.

-- Poco C3: The Poco C3 is the latest one to have joined the Poco family. It brings a 5000mAh battery and a 13MP triple camera setup on the back. The smartphone will be available for Rs 7,499 in the sale, down from its MRP of Rs 9,999.

-- Moto G9: Motorola's popular smartphone Moto G9 is selling with a huge discount. You can buy it for Rs 9,999 under the sale against its MRP of Rs 14,999. The smartphone has a 48MP triple cameras and a 5000mAh battery.

-- Infinix Hot 9 Pro: Sporting a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 6.6-inch large display. You can get this phone for Rs 9,499 against its MRP of Rs 12,999.

-- Redmi 9: The Redmi 9 has a 6.53-inch 720p display and sports MediaTek Helio G35 processor under the hood. It will be available to buy for Rs 8,999 in the sale against its MRP of Rs 10,999.

-- Samsung Galaxy M01 Core: Powered by the Android Go software, this is an entry-level device for people who do not need much from their phones. There are an 8MP camera and a 5.3-inch screen on this smartphone. It is available to buy for Rs 5,999 against its MRP of Rs 8,499.