26 per cent mobile subscribers will have 5G in India by 2026, says Ericsson Mobility Report

Ericsson on Wednesday released the latest edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report for June 2021. It notes that 4G was dominant in 2020 in India and will remain dominant in 2026 as well with over 60 per cent of mobile subscribers having 4G and over 20 per cent users having 5G. Ericsson projects that by the end of 2021 5G mobile subscriptions will exceed 580 million, driven by an estimated one million new 5G mobile subscriptions every day.

The report notes that 4G remained dominant in 2020 in India, accounting for 61 percent of mobile subscriptions. The report estimates that by 2026, 4G will continue to be dominant, representing 66 percent of mobile subscriptions in 2026, with 3G being phased out by that time. 5G will represent around 26 percent of mobile subscriptions in India at the end of 2026, estimated at about 330 million subscriptions. 4G subscriptions are forecast to rise from 680 million in 2020 to 830 million in 2026, increasing at a CAGR of 3 percent.

The average traffic per smartphone user in India has increased from 13GB per month in 2019 to 14.6GB per month in 2020. The average traffic per smartphone in the India region stands second highest globally and is projected to grow to around 40GB per month in 2026.



Coming to the number of smartphone subscriptions, the report notes that India had 810 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent, reaching over 1.2 billion by 2026. Smartphone subscriptions accounted for 72 percent of total mobile subscriptions in 2020 and are projected to constitute over 98 percent in 2026, driven by rapid smartphone adoption in the country. Moreover, the average traffic per smartphone in the India region stands second highest globally and is projected to grow to around 40GB per month in 2026.



According to Ericsson's ConsumerLab study - Five Ways to a Better 5G, at least 40 million smartphone users in India could take up 5G in the first year of 5G being made available with consumers even willing to pay 50 percent more for 5G plans with bundled digital services, compared to 10 per cent premium for 5G connectivity. In fact, India has the biggest rise in intention to upgrade with 67 per cent of users expressing an intention to take up 5G once it is available, an increase of 14 percentage points over 2019.

States Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India and Head of Network Solutions for Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, Ericsson, " COVID-19 has accelerated India's digital transformation as more and more consumers rely on digital services be it digital payments, remote health consultations, online retail or video conferencing to fulfill their business or personal needs. Accordingly, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone continues to show robust growth, boosted by people increasing their smartphone usage while staying at home."



