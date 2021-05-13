40 million Indians could take up 5G in first year of availability, says report

Highlights According to a report by Ericsson Consumer Lab, At least 40 million smartphone users in India could take up 5G in the first year.

The report noted that consumers in India are also willing to pay 50 percent more for 5G plans with bundled digital services.

The report further noted that India has the biggest intention to upgrade with 67 per cent of users.

At least 40 million smartphone users in India could take up 5G in the first year of its availability, according to a research. As of now, 5G is not yet available for commercial usage in the country and the telecom service providers have just gotten the go-ahead for 5G trials which will last for 6 months. Consumers in India are also willing to pay 50 percent more for 5G plans with bundled digital services, compared to just 10 percent premium for 5G connectivity, according to a report by Ericsson Consumer Lab. The report further noted that India has the biggest intention to upgrade with 67 per cent of users expressing an intention to take up 5G once it is available, which is an increase in 14 percentage points since 2019.



7 in 10 potential early adopters of 5G expect higher speeds than 4G while 6 in 10 expect pricing innovation like 5G data sharing between family members or across devices. 5G-ready smartphone users in India already spend more time on enhanced video and multiplayer mobile gaming, the report noted. A key report finding reveals that even by the end of 2020, increased awareness of service and value benefits could have resulted in 22 percent more smartphone users with 5G-ready handsets upgrading to 5G subscriptions.

The report cites fixed wireless access (FWA) as a potential opportunity for 5G in India A third of urban internet users find 5G home broadband to be extremely relevant and are even willing to give up their existing fixed broadband provider.

According to the consumer research which focuses on indoor coverage, one in five 5G users are already reducing Wi-Fi use on their phones indoors because of the benefits of 5G mobile connectivity. The early adopters indicate that indoor coverage is two times more important than speed or battery life in delivering satisfactory 5G experiences.

Ericson's consumer report called Five Ways to a Better 5G covers consumer sentiment and perception in 26 markets including the US, China, South Korea, and the UK. The telecom company notes that the ConsumerLab study methodology represents 1.3 billion smartphone users globally, including 220 million 5G subscribers. The report explores key trends behind the adoption, use and perception of consumers with and towards 5G.



The Department of Telecom in India recently gave a go-ahead to telecom service providers for 5G trials in India. These trials will be isolated and not connected with the existing networks of TSPs on a non-commercial basis and the data generated during the trials shall be stored in India. The duration of the trials, at present, is for a period of 6 months, which includes a time period of 2 months for procurement and setting up of the equipment.



