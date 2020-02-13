5 features that make Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra the flagship it is

Highlights Galaxy S20 Ultra has been launched by Samsung at a starting price of $1399

The S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh support

The phone also gets 16GB of RAM and support for 5G

South Korean tech giant, Samsung, has finally launched its much-awaited Galaxy S20 devices. The series sees Samsung populate the market with three new premium segment phones Galaxy S20, Galaxy 20+and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Alongside the three, Samsung also unveiled to the world its second foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip which brings with it a clamshell design and a form factor very different from the original Galaxy Fold launched last year.

Yet, it wasn't surprising when the Galaxy S20 Ultra stole the headlines from the show. The device is a true blood Samsung flagship, one which goes big on top-of-the-line hardware and features.

Here are five best features of the Galaxy S20 Ultra

Massive 6.9-inch display

One of the most impressive things about the Galaxy S20 Ultra is its design. The S20 Ultra is quite hefty at 221gms in weight. However, that's because it sports a massive display that's 6.9-inches in size. This is the biggest panel on a Galaxy S series phone yet. The display also supports 1440x3200 resolution and the Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen also boasts of a native 20:9 aspect ratio and a centered punch-hole.

120hz display

But apart from the size, the Galaxy S20 Ultra also flaunts of the fastest panel on a Galaxy S series phone to date. This is because the phone supports 120Hz refresh rate. This also makes it one of the fastest panels in the market, fit to take the challenge from flagships from other phone makers.

Flagship specs

The phone is also one of the most powerful devices in the market right now. Depending on the region of purchase, the phone would either support a 5G enabled Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset. However, what makes it truly powerful is the fact that it is the first device to come with 16GB of RAM. The phone also gets up to 512GB of storage that can be further expanded using a MicroSD card.

Big battery

The phone also features the biggest battery on an S series phone to date. As per the spec sheet, the device gets a 5000mAh battery to keep the lights on. This should make it a real battery beast when it comes to day to day usage. The phone also pairs the battery with super-fast 45W charging technology to help the big battery juice up in a short span of time.

108-megapixel camera and 100X Space Zoom

The cameras are also a major highlight of the device. The selfie snapper in the centered punch-hole is a 40-megapixel lens supporting 4K 60 fps video.

However, it is the rear camera set-up that truly sets the phone apart from the crowd. The phone's rear module features a 108-megapixel primary lens sat next to a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a ToF lens. Interestingly, the telephoto lens is capable of up to 100x digital zoom.