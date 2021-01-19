7Artisans may announce 4 mirrorless lenses for Nikon and Canon cameras

Highlights Chinese lens manufacturer, 7Artisans may launch four new mirrorless cameras.

Out of the four new optics, two will be prime lenses and other two will be wide-angle prime lenses.

All the four lenses will support cameras from different brands including Nikon, Canon, Sony and others.

With camera makers releasing their products every now and then, many lens manufacturers also keep up with their launches. This time, 7Artisans are set to release a couple of lenses. 7Artisans will announce four new mirrorless lenses to complement Nikon and Canon cameras. Courtesy of Nikon Rumors, we know that 7Artisans will introduce one full-frame lens and three APS-C lenses.

All the four new optics happen to be prime lenses with fixed focal length. Two of these are actually fisheye lenses, also known as, wide-angle prime lenses. The 7Artisans lenses that are expected to go live include -a 10mm F2.8 lens, a 7.5mm F2.8 II lens, a 55mm F1.4 II APS-C lens, and a 60mm F2.8 II APS-C lens.

Photo Rumors reveal quite a lot about the upcoming 7Artisans lenses. Here it is:

7Artisans 10mm F2.8 - This is a full-frame fisheye lens for Nikon Z, Canon R, Sony E and Leica L mounts. Starting from F2.8, camera users will be able to reach the minimum aperture of F22 using the lens. As for the construction, it will be made of 11 elements in 8 groups.

7Artisans 7.5mm F2.8 II - This is an APS-C fisheye lens that will be paired up with Nikon Z, Canon M, Sony E, Fuji X, and Micro Four Thirds (MFT) system. While the maximum aperture is F2.8 on the lens, the minimum is F16. The lens is made of 11 elements in 9 groups.

7Artisans 55mm F1.4 II - This is another APS-C lens for Nikon Z, Canon M, Sony E, Fuji X, and MFT system. With a focal length of 55mm, you can call this lens a standard prime lens. The aperture scale of the lens ranges between F1.4 to F16.

7Artisans 60mm F2.8 II - One more APS-C lens with a different focal length for Nikon Z, Canon M, Sony E, Fuji X, and MFT system. The aperture scale for this lens is F2.8 to F22.

The launch timeline for the new 7Artisans lenses is not known. Even the reports use words like 'very soon'.

For the unversed, 7Artisans was started by a group of enthusiast photographers in China. The company has been making lenses since 2015 for different camera brands including Canon, Nikon, Leica and others.