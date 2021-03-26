A tougher Apple Watch is coming next, will be more rugged and fit for extreme sport

Highlights Apple Watch may get a rugged version for extreme sports lovers by later this year or 2022.

The report claims the new rugged Apple Watch may take on Casio's G-Shock watches.

It is internally dubbed as "Explorer Edition" of the Apple Watch.

Apple could launch a new version of its smartwatch with rugged casing as early as later this year or by next year. The Cupertino-based giant is reportedly discussing the new rugged version of the Apple Watch for extreme sports lovers.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple, with its latest smartwatch model, could target a new set of users who work in extreme environments. The report citing people familiar with the matter claims that the company could target athletes, hikers, and others. It further adds that the company has internally discussed launching a Watch with a rugged case in 2021 or 2022. According to Gurman, this is the second time Apple is even thinking of developing a rugged smartwatch.

The decision to develop a more rugged smartwatch could be taken, seeing an upward trajectory of watchmakers like Casio that have reportedly seen strong sales. The report adds that the new rugged version is being dubbed "Explorer Edition" internally at Apple and could look similar to a Casio G-Shock watch.

Talking about rugged watches, few companies that offer durable watches include Garmin, Casio, and Fossil.

The report adds that the new rugged version of the Apple Watch could be an addition to its special variants that it offers, like in partnership with Nike and Hermes. It is being said that the new Apple Watch rugged model could have the same Apple Watch features with some added protection, something we see on rugged watches like G-Shock.

Apple Watch Nike

For those unaware, the current Apple Watch models offer plenty of fitness features and options to track different exercises, but when it comes to durability, it is not an ideal wearable for outdoor sports like rock climbing. We can expect Apple to add a rubber exterior around the display and offer a more durable strap.

Interestingly, the report citing people familiar with the matter also says that Apple may cancel or delay the rugged version's release entirely.

Apple last year took a major leap in terms of products and launched four new iPhone models and two new smartwatch variants for buyers across price category. The company currently sells the Apple Watch Series 6 in India, starting at Rs 40,900, while the Apple Watch SE is available at Rs 29,900. The company also continues to sell the Apple Watch Series 3 in India at Rs 20,900.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is the company's top-of-line smartwatch model and comes with features like Always-On Retina display, GPS + cellular, GPS, Blood Oxygen Monitor, ECG app, high and low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notification, and water-resistance up to 50 meters.