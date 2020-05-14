Aarogya Setu app has been rolled out for 5 lakh JioPhone users

Highlights Aarogya Setu app has been finally rolled out for 5 Lakh JioPhone users across India.

The app, that was initially available for smartphones, can now be accessed by JioPhone users.

The app surpassed 100 million downloads recently.

The Aarogya Setu app has been finally rolled out for 5 Lakh JioPhone users across India. The app, that was initially available for smartphones, can now be accessed by JioPhone users.

As per a Reuters report, the Ministry of Technology had released a version of the Aarogya Setu app for the Jio Phones, affordable feature phones by Reliance Jio with internet connectivity. By making it available for feature phone users, the government aims to increase the reach of the system.

For the unversed, Aarogya Setu is a contact tracing app developed by the government of India. It was designed to track the COVID-19 cases in an area and alert users about coronavirus infected person in their surroundings. The app surpassed 100 million downloads recently.

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant took to Twitter to announce the new data. He wrote, "#AarogyaSetu crossed 100mn registered users. Thank you India! We fight together, we stay safe together!". The app has achieved this milestone within a month after its launch. Aarogya Setu has also become the fastest-growing app globally.

The app was made mandatory by the employees by many companies like Tomato, Urban Company and even the central government employees were asked to download the app and enter office only if their status is shown safe on the app. In the days to come, the app will be made mandatory for air travelers and the people traveling by trains have already been asked to download the app. In a scenario like this, it wasn't particularly difficult for the Aarogya Setu app to become the most-downloaded app in just a span of one and a half months.

The law enforcement authorities in Noida had even asked the citizens to download the app before stepping out of their homes. If people are found without the app, they can face a jail term for six months and even pay a fine of Rs 1000.

However, despite the popularity, a lot of security flaws were discovered on the app. It was also reviewed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and had received a 2 out of 5.

"Neither the privacy policy nor the terms of service for the app were publicly accessible at the time of publication, and the developers have not shared them despite requests. Since the app is not open source, its code and methods can't easily be reviewed by third parties, and there is no public sunset clause stating when the app will cease to be mandatory," the MIT review noted. The researchers had said that although the app has scored positive points for its timely deletion of data, it "failed to score on voluntary use, limitations of data usage, and transparency."