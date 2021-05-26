Aarogya Setu app will add blue ticks to your profile if you are fully vaccinated

Highlights Aarogya Setu announced a new feature to highlight the user who have taken vaccination shots.

You may not get blue ticks on Twitter, but you can get blue ticks or blue shield on the Aarogya Setu app if you are fully vaccinated. The Indian government's contact tracing app announced a new feature to highlight the user who have taken vaccination shots. The vaccinated users can update their status and get blue ticks beside their profiles to show their vaccination status. The app was introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus, and now it is also being used to book vaccination slots.

Aarogya Setu will add a "you are vaccinated" banner to the profiles of users who have taken the vaccine. Along with that, a blue tick will also be displayed right next to their names on the profile. Vaccinated individuals can get their status update through the CoWin portal. "Now your Vaccination Status can be updated on Aarogya Setu. Get your self vaccinated - Get the Double Blue Ticks and Get the Blue Shield," Aarogya Setu posted from its official Twitter account on

Tuesday.

It is important to note that in order to get blue ticks on the Aarogya Setu app, you will have to sign to Aarogya Setu using the same phone number you have used to register in on CoWin. If you use a different number to sign-up, your vaccination details will not be updated on the Aarogya Setu app. You can register up to four people using a single phone number.

Aarogya Setu was launched with the intention to track which area or place has multiple cases. However, the app requires users to update whether they have contracted the virus or not manually. Most users do not update their information despite getting the virus and therefore the efficacy of the same cannot be confirmed. The app is now being used to book covid vaccination slots. There is one major feature that the app is yet to get and that is the vaccination alerts.

Interestingly, the COVID-tracing tool jointly developed by Apple and Google helped the UK in curbing the spread of the virus. As per a study conducted by a group of researchers, the COVID tracing tech compatible with the NHS app has saved thousands of lives in the United Kingdom. The report states that between 4,200 and 8,700 users in the region were saved because of the contact tracing tech. "Our analysis suggests a large number of COVID-19 cases were averted by contact tracing via the NHS app, ranging from approximately 100,000 to 900,000 depending on methodological details," the study says.