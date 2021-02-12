Aarogya Setu integrates with CoWIN app, here is how you can access COVID vaccine information, certificate

Highlights Aarogya Setu app has integrated with the CoWIN app to give users information on the coronavirus vaccine.

The CoWIN section on the Aarogya Setu app currently shows Vaccination Information, Vaccine Certificate and Vaccination Dashboard.

Users who have already taken the vaccine can get access to their certificates by inserting their 14-digit beneficiary reference ID.

Aarogya Setu app has now been integrated with CoWIN app to give users the information on coronavirus vaccine in India. As of now, CoWN app is not available for the general public and the health ministry has previously warned users from downloading similar apps saying that it will notify users once the official app is out. However, users can access information on CoWIN through the Aarogya Setu app. They can access it in the CoWIN section by opening the Aarogya Setu app. Users will also be able to register for the COVID 19 vaccine through the app soon.

"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination. Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination," Aarogya Setu through its Twitter handle said.

The CoWIN section on Aarogya Setu app currently shows Vaccination Information, Vaccine Certificate, and Vaccination Dashboard. Vaccination information, as the name suggests gives users access to informative videos and FAQs that are answered by AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria. He answers questions like whether it is safe to take the vaccine as it is being tested in a short span and in how many doses and in what intervals the vaccine has to be taken.

Vaccine certificate allows users to download a health certificate if they have already received a dose of vaccine by inserting their 14-digit beneficiary reference ID to download the certificate. The vaccination dashboard gives access to information about how many people have been vaccinated across the country so far, and a list of state or UT wise vaccination stats. The first phase of the vaccination has started with health officials, frontline workers, and people over the age of 50 years receiving the vaccine first.

Users have to agree to always keep their Bluetooth and location on at all times to properly access the functionality of the Aarogya Setu App. While registering for the Aarogya Setu app, a dialogue box reads, "We understand the nature and sensitivity of this topic and have taken strong measures to ensure that your data is not compromised." Aarogya Setu is a single window interface for COVID 19 and was launched in April 2020.