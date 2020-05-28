Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 54,990

Highlights Acer Aspire 7 has been launched in India

Acer Aspire 7 starts a price of Rs 54,990

The laptop gets a 15.6-inch screen and a high screen-to-body ratio

Acer has added to its range of gaming laptops in India with the launch of the new Aspire 7 gaming laptop. Available through Flipkart, the laptop is available in four new variants. Acer's new Aspire 7 gaming laptop brings a powerful processor and graphics which promise gamers higg performance gaming.

The laptop also gets a 15.6-inch screen and a high screen-to-body ratio all enclosed in a body that weighs 2.15 Kg. The laptop can be equipped with up to 9th-gen Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen 3000 along with latest NVIDIA graphics to keep everything running at its optimum speed.

Speaking at the launch of the Acer Aspire 7, the company's CMO & Consumer Business Head, Chandrahas Panigrahi, said, "Maintaining the growing demand for gaming PCs in India, Acer has always gone further to ensure our gaming machines offer the right design and power for the best gaming experience. We are excited to introduce another winner to our gaming portfolio Aspire 7 gaming laptop for Indian gaming enthusiasts. With our Nitro and Predator series of gaming laptops already leading in the market, this new line of Aspire laptops will further expand our presence in the gaming segment."

Talking about the specifications, the Aspire 7 comes with a FHD narrow border 15.6-inch display screen that offers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It is further enhanced by Acer's own suite of Color Intelligence and ExaColor software with the two narrow bezels and an impressive 81.61% screen-to-body ratio and its BluelightShield technology allows adjusting of the screen's blue-light emission over extended periods of use.

Depending on the variant of choice, the Aspire 7 brings a maximum of 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD and up to 32GB DDR4 (SO-DIMM) RAM. It is powered by upto 9th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 processor and AMD Ryzen Processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics. The Acer Aspire 7 brings HDMI and USB 3.2 ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 with MU-MIMO technology.

The laptop is claimed to last up to 8.5 hours a day and also offers an LED-backlit keyboard, that promises to make typing easy even in dimly lit environments and even at night. Acer has announced that the laptop will be available in Black color, with the Aspire 7 exclusively available via Flipkart starting from Rs 54,990.