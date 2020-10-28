Acer launches five Swift, Aspire series laptops in India with new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs

Highlights Swift 5 is a premium ultra-thin laptop from Acer.

The two new Swift 3 models provide top-line performance.

Swift 3X powered by 11th Gen Intel Core CPU and Intels first discrete Graphics.

Acer has launched five new laptops in India. All the new laptops from Acer come with 11th Gen Intel processors and are aimed at consumers looking to get power-packed performance in an ultra-thin stylish design.

With the launch, Acer has become the first company in India to launch the 11th Generation Intel Core platform laptops on the Intel Evo platform and the first to launch with Intel's new discrete graphics Intel Xe.

The new laptops by Acer bring together ultra-thin chassis, a metal design, powerful CPUs, onboard GPUs as well as immersive graphics, and AI acceleration. Acer claims the laptops also feature an instant wake feature and powerful graphics performance with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptops also offer fast charging, and fast connectivity through Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6. There's also support for high-end audio standards with DTS sound and display.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, "Keeping up with the growing PC demand, Acer has always gone the extra mile to bring the best technology first to market for our customers. Our laptops powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processor represent a significant leap forward in performance, responsiveness, and usability for our customers who wants to blend work, life, and passion-projects on-the-go. With added safety features like ant-microbial coating we offer a safer computing experience as well."

Acer Swift 5 Specifications

The Acer Swift 5 is powered by Intel's new CPUs which not only help improve performance but also power efficiency. As such, the laptop is claimed to provide up to 17 hours of battery life for all-day productivity. The laptop weighs around 1 kg and comes with a specially intended hinge elevates the device when the screen is opened.

There's also a 14-inch Full HD display. The display offers 340-nit brightness rating and covering 100% of the sRGB color gamut. The price of the laptop starts at Rs 79,999.

Swift 3 X Specifications

The new Swift 3X is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processor and the Intel IrismXe MAX graphics. It features multiple cooling modes, accessible via easy shortcut keys, dual heat pipes, and a device-lifting hinge. Thedisplay offers 72% NTSC color gamut colour rating. There are narrow bezel, offering up an 84% screen-to-body ratio, around a 14-inch FHD IPS screen on the laptop.

It also brings multiple connectivity options including USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 port for fast data transfer and power delivery. Also, Swift 3 X can quickly connect to wireless networks with the latest tech via 2x2 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 AX) and Bluetooth 5.1. The laptop from Acer is also available at a price that starts at Rs 79,999.