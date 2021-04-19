Acer launches Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop in India, price starts at Rs 1,19,999

Highlights Acer Predator Helios 300 comes with a 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan for cooling.

It offers 240Hz refresh rate for seamless visuals while gaming.

The laptop comes with a custom utility app that allows several functions to be performed on it remotely.

Acer has launched its Predator Helios 300 laptop in India at a starting price of Rs 1,19,999. The gaming laptop comes equipped with octa-core Intel Core i7 mobile gaming processors, the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and a 240Hz refresh rate as highlights.

Acer says that its latest addition to its Predator series of gaming laptops uses a 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan. The cooling system aims to bring significant cooling enhancements to maintain peak performance at a range of temperatures.

Powered by a 4-cell battery pack, the Helios 300 weighs 2.3 kg and measures 22.9 mm across the thickness. The Predator Helios 300 will be available for purchase on Acer Exclusive Store, Acer Online Store and Flipkart starting at Rs 1,19,999.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications

The Predator Helios 300 is powered by an octa-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The chipset is combined with NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics card and up to 32GB DDR4 RAM. It sports a 240Hz IPS display with 3ms response time, and 3D simulated surround sound with DTS-X Ultra audio fine-tuning.

For gamers, the Predator Helios 300 carries a 4-zone RGB customized keyboard. The keyboard sports see-through concave-shaped keycaps for WASD, and features two integral keys Turbo and PredatorSense.

A custom utility app also allows the user to monitor the system, overclock, customize RGB preferences and perform more functions.

Connectivity on the gaming laptop is taken care of by Killer's E2600 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Control Center 2.0. It also houses an HDMI 2.0, MiniDP, and a USB 3.2 standard with Gen 1 and 2 support.

Acer has appointed its custom-engineered cooling technology on the Predator Helios 300. The company says that the new design reduces noise while increasing airflow. Fan speeds also increase based on the heat being generated during use.