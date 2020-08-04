Acer Swift 3 brings 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 2K display to Rs 64,999 laptop

Highlights Acer Swift 3 comes as a mid-range laptop with 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

It comes with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 720p webcam.

Acer Swift 3 costs Rs 64,999 for the single variant in India.

Acer has launched the Swift 3 laptop as it expands the product lines with more options, which would find customers across price categories. The Swift 3 laptop will be suitable for more powerful functionalities and tasks, such as video editing, running Photoshop, playing some games. Now to support all of those things, the laptop comes with the latest 10th-generation Intel Core processors and mostly the high-end hardware, a 2K display, 8GB of RAM, and a wide range of connectivity options. The Acer Swift 3 has been built under the Project Athena that ensures certain criteria are met for the laptop.

Acer Swift 3 India Price

There is a just one variant for the Asus Swift 3, priced at Rs 64,999. It will go on sale via the company's online store, Acer Exclusive stores, and partner retail stores across the country. The laptop comes in only a Silver colour. You do not have many choices here.

Acer Swift 3 Specifications

The Acer Swift 3 is a mid-range laptop that gets most hardware and features right. It has the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Intel Iris Plus Graphics that pretty much handle most functions on it. This combination is good enough for medium-range games, and not to mention the everyday tasks such as internet browsing, typing, emailing, preparing slides, and watching movies. The laptop packs 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD storage, which means you will have plenty of room for media files and large game files. The Acer Swift 3 runs Windows 10 Home with the Windows Hello facial recognition feature, which means you will have more security on it.

On the front is a 13.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2256x1504 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. The display should be better than those HD ready ones found in the sub-Rs 30,000 range. It is a 2K display, which means it should be able to support some 4K resolution movies as well but do not expect more on that front. At the top bezel is a 720p webcam for your video calls on Zoom and Microsoft Teams, now that everything has become virtual now. There are multiple ports on the Acer Swift 3 - a USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, USB-C port, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port, and a pogo-pin charging port. There is a backlit keyboard on the Acer Swift 3.

Acer is claiming that Swift 3 can last for about 17 hours on a single charge, thanks to the 56Wh battery inside it. The battery is charged using the 65W charger bundled with it. The laptop weighs 1.19 kg, which is not too heavy considering the price and specifications. It is 15.9mm thick, which is not the best we have seen in the range.