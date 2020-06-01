Acer Swift 3 notebook launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Highlights Acer has launched the Swift 3 notebook in India

Acer's new notebook is available at a starting price of Rs 59,999

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 series CPUs

Acer has added to its line-up of notebooks in the country with the arrival of the new Acer Swift 3. The laptop has been launched with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Processor with on-board Radeon Graphics. Acer Swift 3 is being claimed to be India's first AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processor-powered laptop. Swift 3 is available in Silver color, at a starting price of Rs 59,999 through Acer E-store and authorized retail outlets.

The laptop sports a narrow-bezel display and offers 82.73 percent screen-to-body ratio with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display fitted inside a 15.95mm thin chassis which weighs 1.2kgs. It also includes up to up to 4 lanes of 1 TB third generation PCIe capable of 8 Gb/s transfer, NVMe storage and 16 GB LPDDR4X RAM. There's dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 for an improved wireless experience. It is promised delivers up to 11 hours of battery life and offers fast charging capabilities; 30 minutes charging can provide approximately 4 hours of battery life in video playback.

Speaking at the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO & Consumer Business Head, Acer India said, "We are also extremely proud to be the first ones in India to launch a laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 series processor specially designed for mobile working. As we continue to expand our thin and light range of devices, our goal has always been to offer consumers with a device that can easily function both for work as well as for play. Packed with powerful and brilliant features, the New Swift 3 will be a perfect fit for a modern lifestyle. The fact that Swift 3 weighs only 1.2 kg making it super portable, ideal for slipping in a bag and working on the go."

The laptop is equipped with Windows 10, Microsoft Office 2019, DTS Audio, featuring optimised bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention for improved sound experience. The laptop supports Windows Hello through fingerprint readers for fast and secure logins. It has Wake on Voice (WoV) feature which enables users to activate Windows 10 with just their voice, even when the screen is off. It also allows interaction with Cortana while the device is in Modern Standby mode. There's also password free access which gives users quicker access to the notebook.