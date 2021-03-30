Activision reduces file size of Modern Warfare, Warzone games in new update but there is a twist

Highlights The Season 2 Reloaded update will reduce the file size of Warzone by 10.9 GB to 14.2 GB.

File reduction in Modern Warfare/ Warzone will be around 30.6 GB to 33.6 GB.

The reduction will be enabled through file optimisations and streamlined content packs.

Activision has been generous with several games under its renowned title Call of Duty and has been providing them to players for free in recent times. The games, however, have had a huge file size, taking a lot of space on consoles. Activision now aims to fix that.

The company has announced a new update that will shrink the file size of two Call of Duty versions - Modern Warfare and Warzone. The amount of space saved after the update will vary across platforms on which the games are installed.

Through the update, the Warzone file size will be reduced by between 10.9 GB and 14.2 GB. As for Modern Warfare/ Warzone, the file size will be reduced by between 30.6 GB and 33.6 GB, depending on the platform.

In a blog, Activision states that the new Season 2 Reloaded update will bring file optimisations and streamlined content packs to reduce the file size. In addition to this, the update will come with options to remove individual content packs. This means those who only play a single player can remove Special Ops and Multiplayer packages.

The twist

The optimisations, however, will come after "a larger than usual, one-time update for Season Two Reloaded." Activision says that the update is necessary to reduce the overall footprint and promises smaller patch sizes for Modern Warfare and Warzone in the future.

And this file size is not a "bit larger" than the one for Black Ops Cold War. While the update file size for the paid game is around 7.4 to 14.18 GB, those playing the free-to-play Warzone will need to download a whopping 52.0 to 57.8 GB of the update on either (or both) games.

Again, Activision blames this on the data optimisation required for smaller patches in the future.

The game developer also states that those who want to continue playing Campaign, Multiplayer, and/or Special Ops will need to reinstall the optimised Content Packs. These packs are to be released shortly after the Season Two Reloaded update.

Players who are looking to download the new update for the gleaming hopes of the future or just to keep their games updated should note, while the game's file size might come down, their internet connection will take the toll. File size of up to 57.8 GB will certainly not be easy to download.