Affordable data and talktime plans from Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi under Rs 100

Sometimes people need data and talktime plans to last them for just a day or two. The telcos Airtel, BSNL, Jio and Vi offer plans that give plans with short-term validities. Some of these plans offer data, while some offer talktime benefits. Some plans offer both talktime and data benefits. Some plans near the higher range will offer streaming benefits like Prime Video Mobile Edition. These plans can be used to watch shows over the weekend or to talk to friends and loved ones if users don't usually subscribe to talktime plans.

Jio offers data plans starting from Rs 11 while Vi offers plans starting from Rs 16. Airtel is offering talktime plans starting from Rs 10. These plans and vouchers can be accessed from the telco's respective apps or their websites. Let us have a look at these plans.

Airtel talktime plans under Rs 100: As mentioned above, Airtel is offering talktime plans starting from Rs 10. The telco also offers vouchers at Rs 20 and Rs 100.

Airtel talktime plans with 28-days validity: Airtel also offers talktime plans priced at Rs 45, Rs 49 and Rs 79. The Rs 49 and Rs 79 plans offer 100 and 200 MB respectively, while the Rs 45 plan has a validity of 28 days and is ideal to keep a plan active.

Airtel Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 3 GB data for 28 days. This plan can be used as a separate plan or a standalone plan.

Airtel Rs 98 data pack: This is a data-only recharge and gives 12 GB data valid till the existing validity.

Vi talktime plans with 28-days validity: Rs 49, Rs 59, Rs 65 and Rs 79, Rs 85 are combo plans that offer data up to 400 MB and talktime benefits.

Vi Vodafone Rs 48 data pack: This is a data-only recharge from Vi and gives GB data for 28 days. This plan gives 200 MB extra data if recharged with a phone or web app.

Vi Rs 98 data pack: This is a double data offer and gives 12GB data for 28 days.

Jio talktime vouchers: Jio offers vouchers at Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100. The plans only give talktime benefits.

Jio data vouchers: Jio also offers 4G data vouchers priced at Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101. These vouchers give unlimited 1GB, 2GB, 6GB and 12GB data.

BSNL Rs 94 and Rs 95 prepaid plans: These plans from BSNL were introduced last year and bring with them 3GB of high-speed data that can be used for 90 days. The plans also bring 100 minutes of free voice calls. These calls can be made anywhere on local networks or national roaming networks. Calls can be made in Mumbai and Delhi circles.