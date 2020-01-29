After Facebook, Apple limits employee travel to China due to Coronavirus outbreak

Highlights Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday announced that they have limited employee travel to China.

Xi Jinping and Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of WHO, met to discuss the ways to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Apple has also provided medical kits to employees in Wuhan area and keeping a regular check on the temperatures of their employees

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, tech giants like Facebook and Apple have limited their employee travel to China. Apple has also closed one retail outlet in China and reduced working hours for other retail locations.

Earlier, it was being reported that Facebook has asked all its employees to stop any non-essential travel to China in a bet to stop the virus from spreading. Any employee who is planning to visit China will have to take special permission from the authorities citing a valid reason. Not just that, Facebook has also asked the employees returning from China to work from home for some time.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to protect the health and safety of our employees," a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters. The situation in China is alarming as the virus has claimed the lives of 100 people and the virus has spread to 10 other countries.

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday announced that they have limited employee travel to China. We have closed one of our retail stores and a number of channel partners have also closed their storefronts, Apple said in a statement.

Apple has also provided medical kits to employees in Wuhan area and keeping a regular check on the temperatures of their employees. Interestingly, the majority of Apple's supply chain is in China.

The move taken by the tech giants like Facebook and Apple might adversely affect the business of the brands. For instance, Facebook's hardware division requires frequent travel to China to oversee product development but in a case like this, where the employees cannot travel, the work will get massively affected.

The Chinese government has extended the Lunar New Year holiday so that the people can stay home and avoid contracting the virus.

President Xi Jinping and Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), met to discuss the ways to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Stopping the spread of this virus both in China and globally is the WHO's highest priority. We appreciate the seriousness with which China is taking this outbreak, especially the commitment from top leadership, and the transparency they have demonstrated, including sharing data and genetic sequence of the virus. WHO is working closely with the government on measures to understand the virus and limit transmission. WHO will keep working side-by-side with China and all other countries to protect health and keep people safe, Tedros said in a statement.

Back in India, three cases of the coronavirus have been suspected in Delhi and over 100 patients have been kept under observation.



