After Facebook-Reliance deal, JioMart goes live on WhatsApp

Days after social media giant Facebook and Reliance Jio signed a $5.7 billion deal, JioMart has gone live on WhatsApp. The services have gone live in some areas of Mumbai including Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan. It will be rolled out in several other cities shortly.

Reliance has roped in lakhs of small scale businesses and Kirana stores for the services and it will allow the customers to place an order for essential stuff through WhatsApp. India currently has as much as 400 million WhatsApp users in India.

To put it in simple words, JioMart is Reliance's online to offline business platform that would allow users to place orders online but pay at the store.

So here's how you can place an order on JioMart

So to place order through JioMart, customers are required to add JioMart's WhatsApp number 88500 08000 to their contacts

After adding the number, customers are required to send a message to the JioMart number. Type "Hi" and send to the number.

JioMart will then reply with the shopping link along with a message that reads "Welcome to JioMart WhatsApp Order Booking Service". The shopping link will be only active for 30 minutes. To generate a new link, a customer will have to send a fresh message.

Once you open the link, you will be redirected to page that would ask for your personal details like mobile number, area, locality etc.

 After the details are entered and submitted, the new page with the grocery items listed vertically will appear. You can add the items to your cart.

Once you generate the order, JioMart will send an invoice along with the grocery store's address and location on Google Maps.

Post which, the customer will recieve an SMS from the store when the order is ready. They can go and pick up the order from the store and pay there itself.

The customers are required to place their orders by 7 PM every day so that their nearest grocery store can keep it ready in the next two days. As of now, there is no minimum or maximum limit.

Facebook had made an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574) crore into Jio Platforms. The social media giant had bought a 9.99% equity stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. This makes the social media giant, Jio's largest minority shareholder.

Talking about the business deal between Facebook and Reliance, Mukesh Ambani said that it will help "Digital India". He said, "The synergy between Jio and Facebook will help realize Digital India Mission with its two ambitious goals  Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business for every single category of Indian people without exception. In the post-Corona era, I am confident of India's economic recovery and resurgence in the shortest period of time. The partnership will surely make an important contribution to this transformation."