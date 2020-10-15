After Facebook, Twitter bans Holocaust denial posts

Highlights Twitter does not explicitly state that denying violent events is against the rules.

Twitter will ban Holocaust denial posts from the platform for violating its hateful conduct policy, as per an online report. Twitter does not explicitly state that denying violent events is against the rules. However, according to a Twitter spokesperson attempts to deny or diminish violent events, including the Holocaust, would be removed based on the company's interpretation of the hateful conduct policy, Bloomberg reported. As per reports, the interpretation is not new and has been in place for some time.



"We strongly condemn anti-semitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service," the Twitter spokesperson told the publication. "We also have a robust 'glorification of violence' policy in place and take action against content that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genocide, including the Holocaust."



Earlier this week, Facebook also banned posts that deny or distort the Holocaust. The social media platform noted that it will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide.



Facebook said that the new policy "is supported by the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people." Surveys have shown some younger Americans believe the Holocaust was a myth or has been exaggerated, news agency AP reported.

Zuckerberg in a blog post noted that he believes the new policy strikes the right balance in drawing the lines between what is and is not acceptable speech. "I've struggled with the tension between standing for free expression and the harm caused by minimizing or denying the horror of the Holocaust," he wrote. "My own thinking has evolved as I've seen data showing an increase in anti-Semitic violence, as have our wider policies on hate speech."

Zuckerberg said that he found Holocaust denial deeply offensive and believed that the best way to fight offensive bad speech is with good speech.




