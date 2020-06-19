After fact-check row, Twitter flags Trump's doctored video as manipulated

Highlights Twitter has labelled one of US President Donald Trumps tweets as manipulated.

Twitter has stated manipulated media as those which are likely to cause harm.

Twitter has previously flagged Trumps posts for not posting facts and glorifying violence.

US president Donald Trump extensively uses Twitter and the latter leaves no stone unturned to make sure that what the US President shares or posts on the platform is authentic. Trump who is famous and unapologetic for his social media posts has been in the headlines regarding his social media posts on the electoral ballot in the US and the black lives matter movement.

In the recent development, Trump shared a video on Twitter of two toddlers playing. The video shared by Trump was labelled as manipulated as it runs a reportedly fake CNN caption that reads: "Terrified toddler runs from racist baby"

Ironically, the reportedly doctored video speaks about fake news being a problem. The video misrepresents and calls one of the kids in the video racist and also a "Trump voter."

The latter part of the video shows the two kids hugging it out and the video ends on a note that reads, "America is not the problem. Fake news is."

(Source: Twitter)

CNN responded to the tweet and said that they did cover the story but not how it was represented. "CNN did cover this story - exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We'll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better," the tweet from CNN Communications read.

Twitter's policy on what it called manipulated media states, "You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm. In addition, we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand their authenticity and to provide additional context."

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough clarified on the matter and told The Washington Post, "This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context."

The first time Twitter labelled Trump's tweet was earlier last month when he had tweeted about the electoral-ballots in the US being rigged. Twitter added a warning to the tweets directing the readers to fact check the post. When the warning label was clicked Twitter cited the post as "unsubstantiated."

Trump said the selective fact-checking was political activism, and it's inappropriate. He also signed an executive order cracking down on censorship by social media sites.

Shortly after this incident, Twitter screened one of Trump's tweets that read, 'When the looting starts, the shooting starts' in the backdrop of the protests caused due to George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. Twitter said it screened the tweet as it "glorified violence."