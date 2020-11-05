After Gmail, Google Pay app may get a new logo in India

Highlights Google Pay app may get a new logo in India featuring Googles four colours.

Google recently redesigned its Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and Calendar logos.

There has been no official word from Google about the redesign yet.

Google is rolling out a new icon for Google Pay in the beta version in India. The Pay app, previously known as Tez currently features Google with the letter G with the word Pay written next to it. The new Google Pay logo features lowercase letters u and n interlocking and are three-dimensional. 9to5 Google cited an Indian user who found the new logo in the beta version and the splash screen.

It features Google's famous quad colours -- red, blu, green and yellow, that Google has also brought in for Google Meet, Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive and Calendar. Other logos of Google platforms including Chrome, Google Maps, Google Photos, Play Store also feature the palette of the famous four colours.

According to the report, the new Google Pay design conforms to the minimalistic aesthetic that Google possesses but does not exactly convey that it is an app used for payments, especially compared to the previous icon.

All Google logos are known for their functionality, whereas the potential new Google Pay icon falls short on that mark. It is to be noted that there is no official word on the matter from Google yet but the pace with which the tech giant is establishing its brand identity by redesigning Google icons, it feels only a matter of time when this change will also be brought about.

Google Pay for iOS recently got a design overhaul with a new UI for convenience. It has a separate New Payment option n the middle of he app and a standalone code scanner option in the top left. The code scanner can also be activated by swiping right. In September, Google Pay's Tez version received a flutter rewrite to help with its global expansion.

Last month, along with the Gmail icon, Google has also updated its Calendar, Docs, Meet, and Sheets logos to match the new Gmail design. The new logos are one part of a bigger redesign of Google's G Suite software, which is now Google Workspace. The change in the Gmail logo, however, did not go well with some users.

Google in a blog post noted, "Google Workspace gives people a familiar, fully integrated user experience that helps everyone succeed in this new reality whether you're in an office, working from home, on the frontlines, or engaging with customers."

