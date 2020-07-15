After Instagram Reels, Snapchat tests TikTok-like feature for exploring public content

Highlights Snapchat has rolled out a feature wherein users can explore public content through vertical scrolls.

The feature is a lot like TikTok and could be a precursor to short-form videos.

TikTok has been facing a global backlash as several governments have cited issues related to privacy.

Snapchat is working on a feature that lets users explore public content through vertical scrolls. The vertical-scroll feature was made famous by the TikTok app which is now banned in India. TikTok is also facing heat from the US and Australia.

Snapchat has confirmed that it is experimenting with a feature that allows users to move through Snapchat's public content with a vertical swiping motion.

Last week, Instagram launched its short-videos feature called Reels in India which is rapidly gaining popularity. Now, Snapchat is testing the feature which could be a precursor to short-video format.

The feature was spotted and posted by some users on Twitter and later confirmed by Snapchat. According to Snapchat, the feature is one of its experiments in exploring different and immersive visual formats for community content.

The feature will be focused on public stories and content rather than focusing on private stories, which Snapchat already does in its 'send privately' stories feature. Users may have to tap for the public posts as they do horizontally for Snapchat stories.

"We're always experimenting with new ways to bring immersive and engaging content to our mobile-first Snapchat community," a spokesperson told TechCrunch. Snapchat said the feature being tested is only available to a small per cent of users in the US.

India had over 200 million TikTok users who are still probably looking to fill TikTok's void with other short-video apps. India is also the second-largest market for Snapchat with 28 million users after the US which has 102 million users, according to Statista. It will be interesting to note if users adopt this feature if it does roll out in India.

Snapchat has also collaborated with Indian institutes that focus on mental health to roll out 'Here For You' tool for its Indian users. With the tool, it aims to assist users in the difficult time of COVID 19.

Snapchatters in India can get access to resources by searching for words such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, suicide, mental health, and wellbeing. Alternatively, Snapchat users can go to the search bar and type 'Here For You' if they want to access the tool directly. The new version should soon be visible to Indian users in case it is not currently accessible.