After invisible TVs, LG confirms bendable 4K OLED monitors for CES 2021 launch

LG showed off its ambitious invisible TVs a while back that it plans to put on display at the upcoming CES 2021. And in the pipeline now is the new bendable OLED screen. The new concept TV will have a 48-inch 4K screen that can become curved from sides at the push of a button. This game-centric screen will double as a gaming monitor for immersive gaming with a radius of up to 1,000mm. This screen will be based on the Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology, LG Display has confirmed ahead of its CES 2021 show.

While this might be a little familiar to the rollable televisions that LG showed off last year, the new bendable screen will use CSO, which involves a 0.6mm thick film exciter, down from the 9mm one used previously, under the display that turns the entire OLED panel into a speaker. This means there is no need for inbuilt speakers on the television. And apart from being a TV, the curved screen can offer an immersive gaming experience without audio accessories. Of course, LG Display is giving this screen a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. However, the wide variable refresh rate range is between 40Hz and 120Hz, considering the bent state of the television.

Some top-class gaming monitors offer a refresh rate of as high as 360Hz, however, these screens do not have the morphing capability such as the one LG is going to unveil at the CES 2021. For practical purposes, it is a good idea to have a single screen at your home and use it as both a TV and a monitor, according to your needs. Having the ability to curve from the edges just makes it better and unique in the market. However, it is a concept right now and LG Display might take some time to launch it for masses.

Moreover, the 48-inch bendable CSO from LG will come with a response time of 0.1 milliseconds, which is going to be useful in creating a good gaming experience for the user. LG is also making sure the display is suitable for eye comfort, especially for gamers who spend a lot of time viewing various content on screens. Talking about the OLED displays it makes, LG Display said, "They have been recognized and certified by leading global certification organizations as emitting low levels of blue light and being flicker-free."

"LG Display's 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers," said Dr Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

LG recently launched the invisible TVs that use transparent OLED screens. These TVs are fitted at the foot of what the company calls a "smart bed". At just the push of a button, these TVs roll up from inside the bed and have no background at all. The company says the screens are based on 40 per cent transparency technology to create the semblance of an invisible television. This invisible TV will be demonstrated thoroughly at the CES 2021.