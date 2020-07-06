After Jio, Airtel likely to launch its own video conferencing app

Highlights Airtel to come up with its own video conferencing app soon.

Days after Reliance Jio launched its video conferring appJioMeet, there are reports about Airtel coming up with its own video conferencing app. As per reports, the company will launch a video conferencing app that will cater to the start-ups and enterprises.

As per an ET report, a person close to Airtel's plan told the daily that the company is planning to launch enterprise-grade products out of which one will be a unified video conferencing tool. "Airtel is focusing on high levels of security as the USP of the product given the growing debate around cybersecurity as people work from home. A lot of customers do ask questions around what's happening to our data and where am I being served from? One of the key benefits of Airtel will be data localization and security. This will also mean better video and voice quality for the customers," the source was quoted as saying.

Airtel is likely to use the AES 256 encryption tool for better security and authentication. Video conferencing app like Zoom has been pulled up multiple times for its lag in security. This has also led the company to encrypt calls for all type of users including paid and free users. However, the source revealed that Airtel wouldn't be on the same lines as the existing video-conferencing app, it would be "differentiated".

The piece of news comes a day after Reliance Jio came up with its own video conferencing app called the JioMeet to take on the likes of Zoom. JioMeet's uncanny similarity with Zoom has left the tongues wagging. The app not only has similar functions but even the interface looks strikingly similar to that of Zoom.

Reacting to JioMeet's similarities with Zoom, the company said in a statement, "Zoom has experienced intense competition since it was established in 2011, and yet we have become the platform of choice for millions of participants around the world. We know what it takes to become the unified communications platform we are today, including the immense amount of work and focus required to create our frictionless user experience, sophisticated security, and scalable architecture."

The coronavirus pandemic led to the surge in demand for video conferencing apps as the majority of people across the globe were directed to work from home. Keeping the proliferation in mind, companies came up with their own video conferencing apps including Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Facebook Messenger Rooms.