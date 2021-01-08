After Jio, BSNL to drop FUP limit on unlimited calls for prepaid and postpaid plans from January 10

Highlights BSNL will offer free domestic calls to its customers and will remove FUP charges on all its unlimited postpaid and prepaid plans starting January 10, 2021.

As of now, customers are charged at the base tariff once the FUP limit is reached.

Jio, too, made all its domestic calls free from January 1, 2021, following TRAIs move.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon drop the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit on unlimited prepaid and postpaid plans. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently abolished Interconnection Usage Charges (IUC) for mobile charges. As of now, unlimited prepaid and postpaid plans from BSNL come with a FUP limit of 250 minutes calls per day. Once the FUP limit is reached, customers are charged at the base tariff plan. This will no longer apply to BSNL plan vouchers, STVs, and combo vouchers with unlimited voice calling benefits from January 10, 2021.

"The competent authority has decided that the FUP limit of 250min/day for unlimited voice facility is to be removed latest by 10-01-2021 on all the prepaid vouchers with unlimited voice facility under GSM prepaid services and with unlimited voice facility under postpaid GSM services while keeping all other terms and condition same," BSNL in a statement noted. Kerala Telecom first reported the development.

The removal of the voice FUP limit will apply to both existing as well as new mobile customers of BSNL across all telecom circles. BSNL has further announced the removal of blackout days. Blackout Days are days when users are likely to make more calls and SMSes on occasions like New Year or festivals, etc and the telecom operator charges customers as per base tariff.

Reliance Jio, too, removed the FUP limit on all domestic calls and made them free from 2021 following TRAI's move. Jio, however, was giving users complementary data in compensation to the tariff charged for post FUP calls. Jio had noted that for every Rs 10 spent on off-net mobile voice calls, an additional complimentary 1 GB data would be credited to the customer account.

The government telco has also been allotted fresh pan India liberalised spectrum by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ahead of the spectrum auction slated for March 2021. The DoT released the notice inviting applications (NIA) for Spectrum Auction 2021 which will be held in March. BSNL has been allotted an additional block of 5 MHz in the 2100 MHz band in 20 telecom circles.