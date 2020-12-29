After Mi 11 announcement, Mi 11 Pro tipped for mid-Feb launch

Highlights Xiaomi is tipped to launch the Mi 11 Pro in Feb 2021.

Over the last few weeks, Xiaomi had been tipped to launch two new smartphones under its flagship Mi 11 series. These phones were expected to be the regular Mi 11 and a slightly premium Mi 11 Pro. But as it turns out, the phone maker only ended up unveiling the former at yesterday's launch event, and surprisingly made no mention of the latter.

However, a new report now suggests the Mi 11 Pro may not be dead at the moment, with tipster Digital Chat Station suggesting the phone could be launched in China in February 2021. The tipster known for his accurate leaks about Xiaomi phones and other products has not given an exact date but does say that the Mi 11 Pro is being prepped for a launch after the Chinese Spring Festival -- mid-March.

While there is no clue about the specifications of the Mi 11 Pro, we can expect the phone to share specifications with the Mi 11 which features a 6.81-inch display running a maximum resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and capable of 120Hz refresh rate. The panel also supports 480Hz touch sampling rate and is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Underneath we have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a heart-rate scanner.

As for cameras, there's a triple-lens set-up at the back that features a 108-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, a 13-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 5-megapixel telephoto-macro lens. Selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel camera.

The Mi 11 is powered by a 4,600mAh battery which can be charged using a 55W fast charger. The device also supports 50W fast wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.