After Musk and Snowden, Paytm CEO urges people to move on to Signal. Says Facebook abusing monopoly

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has urged users to move to Signal and not fall victim to WhatsApp's new policy. Sharma further noted that WhatsApp and Facebook are abusing their monopoly in India and taking users' privacy for granted. WhatsApp's new terms of service are slated to go live on February 8, 2021, after which the app will not be available for users who do not comply with them.

"They say market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India, WhatsApp / Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users' privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is up to us to become victim or reject such moves," Sharma wrote on Twitter.

Paytm is a famous Indian payment system and a decade older than WhatsApp Pay. It was founded in August 2010. WhatsApp started rolling out its Indian Payment system for Indian users in November 2020 in partnership with the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI).

"We just launched WhatsApp payments in India last month -- now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp, as easily as sending a message. That was possible because of the UPI system that has been built in India," Zuckerberg had said during a virtual Fuel for India event in December 2020.

Several anxious and confused users are migrating to alternate messenger apps like Telegram and Signal. Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter and directed users to use Signal. American whistleblower Edward Snowden has also urged users to switch to Signal saying that he uses the app every day and that it is secure. When someone on Twitter tagged Snowden and said there is no reason to trust Signal, he replied saying, "Here's a reason: I use it (Signal) every day, and I'm not dead yet."

Hike CEO, Kavin Bharti Mittal also noted that Telegram and Signal are good apps as they have the right incentives, unlike Facebook. "India won't have its own messenger. Global network effects are too strong (unless India bans Western companies). @telegram UX, Groups better than @signalapp. Both are very good. As entities they have the right incentives (more aligned with consumers) unlike FB products," Mittal wrote on Twitter.